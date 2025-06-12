Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) is -21.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IINN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is 37.76% and 35.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 13.79% at the moment leaves the stock -18.21% off its SMA200. IINN registered -61.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59164 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.976955.

The stock witnessed a 42.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.16%, and is 33.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 8.83% over the month.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $20.47M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.46% and -61.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-235.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.39% this year

16.0 institutions hold shares in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN), with institutional investors hold 5.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.62M, and float is at 24.61M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 5.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with over 54000.0 shares valued at $74520.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4464 of the IINN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is IEQ CAPITAL, LLC with 51949.0 shares valued at $71690.0 to account for 0.4295 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 24497.0 shares representing 0.2025 and valued at over $33806.0, while UBS GROUP AG holds 0.1822 of the shares totaling 22037.0 with a market value of $30411.0.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19 ’24, Goldwasser Benad (Director) Proposed Sale 35,271 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $35151.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN).