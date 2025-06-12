Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD)

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) is 96.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IVVD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is 0.90% and 24.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 5.18% off its SMA200. IVVD registered -48.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6989 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.826225.

The stock witnessed a 3.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.15%, and is -10.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $104.25M and $36.69M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.91. Profit margin for the company is -389.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.06% and -68.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-263.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.97% this year

109.0 institutions hold shares in Invivyd Inc (IVVD), with institutional investors hold 112.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.96M, and float is at 76.15M with Short Float at 8.49%. Institutions hold 65.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with over 11.77 million shares valued at $12.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1764 of the IVVD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with 10.95 million shares valued at $12.05 million to account for 9.4742 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 9.25 million shares representing 7.999 and valued at over $10.17 million, while FMR LLC holds 7.2374 of the shares totaling 8.37 million with a market value of $9.2 million.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGUIRE TERRANCE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCGUIRE TERRANCE sold 103,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 ’24 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $46098.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.07 million shares.

Invivyd Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 ’24 that MCGUIRE TERRANCE (Director) sold a total of 83,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 ’24 and was made at $0.52 per share for $43647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.26 million shares of the IVVD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30 ’24, MCGUIRE TERRANCE (Director) disposed off 86,545 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $41784.0. The insider now directly holds 3,170,231 shares of Invivyd Inc (IVVD).