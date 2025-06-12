Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) is 3.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.95 and a high of $52.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IONS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $36.19, the stock is 5.76% and 14.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 2.18% off its SMA200. IONS registered -7.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.5114 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.4196.

The stock witnessed a 7.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.32%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has around 1069 employees, a market worth around $5.76B and $717.68M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.11% and -30.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.64% this year

494.0 institutions hold shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), with institutional investors hold 109.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.04M, and float is at 155.28M with Short Float at 9.55%. Institutions hold 108.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 21.89 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.0008 of the IONS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.85 million shares valued at $659.89 million to account for 9.4861 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 12.64 million shares representing 8.6598 and valued at over $602.41 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.0712 of the shares totaling 10.32 million with a market value of $491.9 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hayden Michael R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hayden Michael R bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $31.86 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50219.0 shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 ’25 that Birchler Brian (EVP, Corp and Development Ops) sold a total of 680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 ’25 and was made at $28.37 per share for $19292.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56660.0 shares of the IONS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16 ’25, Jenne Kyle (EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str Ofcr) disposed off 3,016 shares at an average price of $28.36 for $85534.0. The insider now directly holds 11,199 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS).