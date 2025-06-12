Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is 24.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.85 and a high of $180.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $178.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $178.43, the stock is 4.92% and 17.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 27.12% off its SMA200. JBL registered 56.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $152.4102 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.36255.

The stock witnessed a 10.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.06%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.97% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

Jabil Inc (JBL) has around 138000 employees, a market worth around $19.15B and $27.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.76 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 1.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.17% and -0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.31% this year

1108.0 institutions hold shares in Jabil Inc (JBL), with institutional investors hold 99.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.54M, and float is at 104.16M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 97.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.39 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.0043 of the JBL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.35 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 7.8016 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TEXAS YALE CAPITAL CORP. which holds 6.4 million shares representing 5.3339 and valued at over $695.75 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6303 of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $603.97 million.

Jabil Inc (JBL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONDELLO MARK T, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that MONDELLO MARK T sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $166.75 per share for a total of $3.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Dastoor Michael (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $169.90 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 221,693 shares of Jabil Inc (JBL).