Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC)

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC) is 4.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.30 and a high of $33.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $32.01, the stock is 0.66% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 5.65% off its SMA200. MFC registered 23.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.6698 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.29695.

The stock witnessed a 1.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.44%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $54.82B and $38.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.38% and -3.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.15% this year

1070.0 institutions hold shares in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC), with institutional investors hold 55.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 55.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 160.69 million shares valued at $4.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9623 of the MFC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 73.26 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 4.0858 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ which holds 53.06 million shares representing 2.9596 and valued at over $1.41 billion, while TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC holds 1.9058 of the shares totaling 34.17 million with a market value of $909.75 million.