Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) is 123.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is -5.54% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 60.63% off its SMA200. MBOT registered 131.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3796 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.55635.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.40%, and is -9.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $90.94M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.88% and -26.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.16% this year

51.0 institutions hold shares in Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT), with institutional investors hold 6.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.38M, and float is at 35.98M with Short Float at 21.84%. Institutions hold 6.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.46 million shares valued at $0.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.0953 of the MBOT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.9253 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.8078 and valued at over $0.12 million, while ALPHACENTRIC ADVISORS LLC holds 0.6736 of the shares totaling 100000.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.