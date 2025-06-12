Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) is -20.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.06 and a high of $27.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAMS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34%.

Currently trading at $20.50, the stock is 8.37% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -6.14% at the moment leaves the stock 2.07% off its SMA200. NAMS registered 6.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.1026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.08465.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.24%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $47.14M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -397.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.80% and -24.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.92% this year

181.0 institutions hold shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS), with institutional investors hold 113.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.17M, and float is at 62.21M with Short Float at 10.54%. Institutions hold 112.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 12.23 million shares valued at $234.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.9097 of the NAMS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FCPM III SERVICES B.V. with 11.83 million shares valued at $227.28 million to account for 12.4921 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC which holds 10.47 million shares representing 11.0587 and valued at over $201.2 million, while RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 8.5143 of the shares totaling 8.06 million with a market value of $154.91 million.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26 ’25, Topper James N (Director) acquired 1,135 shares at an average price of $22.49 for $25521.0. The insider now directly holds 3,013,569 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS).