Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX)

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) is 1.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.79 and a high of $34.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $28.77, the stock is 1.94% and 7.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -0.81% off its SMA200. OTEX registered 3.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.8578 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.00405.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.81%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.03% over the month.

Open Text Corp (OTEX) has around 22900 employees, a market worth around $7.46B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.76 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 12.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.24% and -15.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.14%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.74% this year

518.0 institutions hold shares in Open Text Corp (OTEX), with institutional investors hold 82.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.65M, and float is at 253.03M with Short Float at 3.18%. Institutions hold 80.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD with over 15.7 million shares valued at $471.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.7826 of the OTEX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 13.59 million shares valued at $408.25 million to account for 5.0047 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P which holds 12.89 million shares representing 4.7468 and valued at over $387.1 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.843 of the shares totaling 10.44 million with a market value of $313.48 million.