Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) is -65.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $3.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVID stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 6.12% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -58.43% off its SMA200. OVID registered -89.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30064 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.76699.

The stock witnessed a 5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.24%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $22.67M and $0.55M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4557.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.46% and -90.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.52%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.57% this year

108.0 institutions hold shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID), with institutional investors hold 66.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.11M, and float is at 59.51M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 55.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD with over 7.53 million shares valued at $5.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.6209 of the OVID Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with 5.32 million shares valued at $4.09 million to account for 7.4961 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP which holds 4.08 million shares representing 5.7562 and valued at over $3.14 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.6296 of the shares totaling 3.99 million with a market value of $3.07 million.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALEXANDER MARGARET A., the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that ALEXANDER MARGARET A. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 ’25 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $2956.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73406.0 shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 ’25 that Rona Jeffrey A (CBFO) sold a total of 3,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 ’25 and was made at $0.56 per share for $2185.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67973.0 shares of the OVID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27 ’25, ALEXANDER MARGARET A. (President and COO) acquired 6,810 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $4971.0. The insider now directly holds 34,935 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID).