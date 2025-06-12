Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PicoCELA Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PCLA)

PicoCELA Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PCLA) is -63.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCLA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 49.47% and 68.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -54.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6214 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2906435.

The stock witnessed a 129.51% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.52%, and is 19.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 182.87% and -89.29% from its 52-week high.

8.0 institutions hold shares in PicoCELA Inc ADR (PCLA), with institutional investors hold 1.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.68M, and float is at 23.12M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.87% of the Float.