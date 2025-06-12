Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) is 12.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.14 and a high of $55.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $45.11, the stock is -6.35% and -9.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 1.23% off its SMA200. PPC registered 49.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.8996 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.75945.

The stock witnessed a -2.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.39%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.76% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) has around 61600 employees, a market worth around $10.70B and $17.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 6.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.69% and -18.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.52%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year

555.0 institutions hold shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC), with institutional investors hold 112.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.38M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 14.75%. Institutions hold 19.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.5 million shares valued at $173.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.8988 of the PPC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.22 million shares valued at $162.54 million to account for 1.7822 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 3.13 million shares representing 1.323 and valued at over $120.65 million, while THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS holds 0.7648 of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $69.75 million.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandri Fabio, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sandri Fabio sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $45.83 per share for a total of $3.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18 ’25, Galvanoni Matthew R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,483 shares at an average price of $52.31 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 46,267 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC).