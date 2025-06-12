Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) is 18.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.46 and a high of $130.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QRVO stock was last observed hovering at around $83.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $82.63, the stock is 5.53% and 18.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 3.55% off its SMA200. QRVO registered -16.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.9694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.79805.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.20%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $7.69B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.06% and -36.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.12%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.91% this year

673.0 institutions hold shares in Qorvo Inc (QRVO), with institutional investors hold 101.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.92M, and float is at 92.19M with Short Float at 6.39%. Institutions hold 101.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.84 million shares valued at $1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4006 of the QRVO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.53 million shares valued at $1.11 billion to account for 9.9863 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 4.6 million shares representing 4.8153 and valued at over $533.44 million, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 4.3922 of the shares totaling 4.19 million with a market value of $486.57 million.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chesley Philip, the company’s SVP, High Performance Analog. SEC filings show that Chesley Philip sold 6,004 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $78.49 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28558.0 shares.

Qorvo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Chesley Philip (SVP, High Performance Analog) sold a total of 5,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $78.50 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21277.0 shares of the QRVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Chesley Philip (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,004 shares at an average price of $78.49 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO).