Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SVRE)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SVRE) is -91.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $403.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVRE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is -15.50% and -41.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 14.03% at the moment leaves the stock -92.50% off its SMA200. SVRE registered -99.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.456604 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.05313.

The stock witnessed a -35.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.96%, and is -11.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.41M and $0.45M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2077.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.28% and -99.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-306.05%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -983.02% this year

4.0 institutions hold shares in SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE), with institutional investors hold 7.35% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 7.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KATHMERE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 9.47 million shares valued at $3.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.1656 of the SVRE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with 0.49 million shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 1.5574 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 79832.0 shares representing 0.2544 and valued at over $31933.0, while RHUMBLINE ADVISERS holds 0.1241 of the shares totaling 38943.0 with a market value of $15924.0.