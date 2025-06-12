Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -57.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $259.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is -33.70% and 6.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -60.38% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -98.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.396 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.461775.

The stock witnessed a 82.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.52%, and is -36.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 28.59% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $13.05M and $11.74M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -223.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.27% and -99.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-414.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.78% this year

6.0 institutions hold shares in Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA), with institutional investors hold 0.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.10M, and float is at 5.10M with Short Float at 15.72%. Institutions hold 0.11% of the Float.