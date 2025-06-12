Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is 7.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.11 and a high of $118.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $97.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56%.

Currently trading at $96.06, the stock is 3.15% and 6.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -0.64% off its SMA200. SCCO registered -9.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.90903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.18283.

The stock witnessed a 4.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.38%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has around 16133 employees, a market worth around $77.24B and $11.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.45 and Fwd P/E is 21.47. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -19.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.16%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.94% this year

883.0 institutions hold shares in Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), with institutional investors hold 97.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 804.07M, and float is at 88.52M with Short Float at 9.17%. Institutions hold 9.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.13 million shares valued at $768.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.9118 of the SCCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 6.51 million shares valued at $701.3 million to account for 0.8321 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 4.18 million shares representing 0.5348 and valued at over $450.69 million, while ABRDN PLC holds 0.378 of the shares totaling 2.96 million with a market value of $318.62 million.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $95.00 per share for a total of $38000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2741.0 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 ’25 that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 ’25 and was made at $94.00 per share for $9400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2813.0 shares of the SCCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19 ’24, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL (Director) disposed off 101 shares at an average price of $103.68 for $10472.0. The insider now directly holds 2,513 shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO).