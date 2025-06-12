Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE)

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) is -37.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.30 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTLE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is 18.28% and 23.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -25.84% off its SMA200. VTLE registered -56.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.7056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.06595.

The stock witnessed a 13.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.47%, and is 15.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.43% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $749.39M and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.07. Profit margin for the company is -6.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.15% and -59.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.52%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.61% this year

319.0 institutions hold shares in Vital Energy Inc (VTLE), with institutional investors hold 101.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.70M, and float is at 29.91M with Short Float at 24.14%. Institutions hold 79.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 4.27 million shares valued at $191.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7356 of the VTLE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.9 million shares valued at $84.98 million to account for 5.2118 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PICKERING ENERGY PARTNERS LP which holds 1.87 million shares representing 5.1372 and valued at over $83.77 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 4.7362 of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $77.23 million.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PIGOTT M. JASON, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PIGOTT M. JASON bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $18.09 per share for a total of $99495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Vital Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 ’25 that Campbell Richard D (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 ’25 and was made at $17.75 per share for $88750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43072.0 shares of the VTLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Denny Mark David (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 5,974 shares at an average price of $20.73 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 42,494 shares of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE).