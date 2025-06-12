rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE)

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) is -37.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.30 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTLE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is 18.28% and 23.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -25.84% off its SMA200. VTLE registered -56.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.7056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.06595.

The stock witnessed a 13.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.47%, and is 15.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.43% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $749.39M and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.07. Profit margin for the company is -6.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.15% and -59.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.52%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.61% this year

319.0 institutions hold shares in Vital Energy Inc (VTLE), with institutional investors hold 101.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.70M, and float is at 29.91M with Short Float at 24.14%. Institutions hold 79.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 4.27 million shares valued at $191.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7356 of the VTLE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.9 million shares valued at $84.98 million to account for 5.2118 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PICKERING ENERGY PARTNERS LP which holds 1.87 million shares representing 5.1372 and valued at over $83.77 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 4.7362 of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $77.23 million.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PIGOTT M. JASON, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PIGOTT M. JASON bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $18.09 per share for a total of $99495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Vital Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 ’25 that Campbell Richard D (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 ’25 and was made at $17.75 per share for $88750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43072.0 shares of the VTLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Denny Mark David (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 5,974 shares at an average price of $20.73 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 42,494 shares of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.