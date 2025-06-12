rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is -2.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.43 and a high of $84.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $68.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98%.

Currently trading at $67.03, the stock is -0.37% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -6.12% off its SMA200. VOYA registered -9.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.1826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.3969.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.41%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $7.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.64 and Fwd P/E is 6.83. Profit margin for the company is 6.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.84% and -20.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.92% this year

613.0 institutions hold shares in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA), with institutional investors hold 106.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.26M, and float is at 95.85M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 106.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.55 million shares valued at $821.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.5 of the VOYA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.26 million shares valued at $729.8 million to account for 10.2163 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 7.38 million shares representing 7.3526 and valued at over $525.23 million, while FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC holds 5.8902 of the shares totaling 5.91 million with a market value of $420.77 million.

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Insider Activity

Voya Financial Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Butler Yvette S. (Director) sold a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $66.18 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 355.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Oh Tony D disposed off 1,671 shares at an average price of $73.20 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA).

