Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) is -41.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WVE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 11.33% and 9.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -28.05% off its SMA200. WVE registered 23.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.5506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99295.

The stock witnessed a 8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.49%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) has around 288 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $104.94M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -107.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.18% and -57.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.49%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.95% this year

260.0 institutions hold shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE), with institutional investors hold 101.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.09M, and float is at 123.09M with Short Float at 12.21%. Institutions hold 85.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 18.2 million shares valued at $90.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.0527 of the WVE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with 7.67 million shares valued at $38.27 million to account for 5.9211 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 6.74 million shares representing 5.2026 and valued at over $33.63 million, while M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP holds 4.7593 of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $30.76 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 ’25 at a price of $9.77 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16115.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, BOLNO PAUL (President and CEO) disposed off 169,025 shares at an average price of $9.57 for $1.62 million. The insider now directly holds 338,351 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE).