Hexcel Corp (HXL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.28 and a high of $71.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HXL stock was last observed hovering at around $56.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $56.36, the stock is 4.00% and 7.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -5.42% off its SMA200. HXL registered -15.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.2566 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.59045.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.25%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Hexcel Corp (HXL) has around 5894 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.19 and Fwd P/E is 22.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.48% and -20.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.37%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.43% this year

582.0 institutions hold shares in Hexcel Corp (HXL), with institutional investors hold 103.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.40M, and float is at 79.75M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 102.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.98 million shares valued at $560.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.8861 of the HXL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.75 million shares valued at $484.11 million to account for 9.3962 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EARNEST PARTNERS LLC which holds 4.84 million shares representing 5.8618 and valued at over $302.01 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.9661 of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $255.86 million.

Hexcel Corp (HXL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merlot Thierry,. SEC filings show that Merlot Thierry sold 9,611 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 ’24 at a price of $63.19 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46371.0 shares.

Hexcel Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 ’24 that Lehman Gail E sold a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 ’24 and was made at $63.28 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12547.0 shares of the HXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28 ’24, Lehman Gail E (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,800 shares at an average price of $63.28 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Hexcel Corp (HXL).