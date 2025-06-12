HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) is 20.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.42 and a high of $61.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $59.42, the stock is 0.08% and 5.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 16.43% off its SMA200. HSBC registered 33.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.2248 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.0357.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.60%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 0.74% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has around 211000 employees, a market worth around $208.34B and $142.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 13.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.75% and -3.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.49% this year

587.0 institutions hold shares in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), with institutional investors hold 2.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.54B, and float is at 3.51B with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 2.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 6.45 million shares valued at $280.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1731 of the HSBC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with 11.16 million shares valued at $485.45 million to account for 0.0591 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 5.75 million shares representing 0.0305 and valued at over $250.26 million, while SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC holds 0.0158 of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $129.92 million.