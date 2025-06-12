ICL Group Ltd (ICL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is 33.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $7.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $6.58, the stock is -0.78% and 1.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 22.74% off its SMA200. ICL registered 45.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.4884 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3608.

The stock witnessed a -3.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.13%, and is -5.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 13067 employees, a market worth around $8.49B and $6.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 5.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.61% and -6.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.05%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.17% this year

336.0 institutions hold shares in ICL Group Ltd (ICL), with institutional investors hold 43.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 720.34M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 24.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD with over 44.12 million shares valued at $189.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.4204 of the ICL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 25.77 million shares valued at $110.31 million to account for 1.9981 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD which holds 22.87 million shares representing 1.7727 and valued at over $98.05 million, while PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. holds 1.4829 of the shares totaling 19.13 million with a market value of $81.87 million.