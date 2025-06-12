rts logo

Inmode Ltd (INMD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is -14.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.68 and a high of $19.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $14.28, the stock is -1.44% and -4.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -15.73% off its SMA200. INMD registered -21.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.8878 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.951725.

The stock witnessed a -4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.34%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Inmode Ltd (INMD) has around 599 employees, a market worth around $993.64M and $392.41M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.14 and Fwd P/E is 7.69. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.46% and -28.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.12%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.86% this year

342.0 institutions hold shares in Inmode Ltd (INMD), with institutional investors hold 85.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.56M, and float is at 58.28M with Short Float at 9.51%. Institutions hold 72.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.44 million shares valued at $117.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.681 of the INMD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 2.84 million shares valued at $51.89 million to account for 3.3916 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 2.07 million shares representing 2.466 and valued at over $37.73 million, while DOMA PERPETUAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.3978 of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $36.69 million.

