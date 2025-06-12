Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) is 87.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITRG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -0.61% and 1.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 39.39% off its SMA200. ITRG registered 82.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.16942.

The stock witnessed a 1.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.32%, and is -6.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) has around 305 employees, a market worth around $275.47M and $87.38M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is -3.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.33% and -16.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 173.53% this year

60.0 institutions hold shares in Integra Resources Corp (ITRG), with institutional investors hold 37.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.71M, and float is at 151.74M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 33.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 8.82 million shares valued at $8.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9652 of the ITRG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with 7.4 million shares valued at $6.86 million to account for 8.3639 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MERK INVESTMENTS LLC which holds 4.49 million shares representing 5.0729 and valued at over $4.15 million, while RUFFER LLP holds 1.0783 of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $0.93 million.