Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) Volatility At 6.59%, Should You Add A Position?

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILAG) is -43.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILAG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is 24.98% and 31.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 10.28% at the moment leaves the stock -32.26% off its SMA200. ILAG registered 33.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39402 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.764775.

The stock witnessed a 28.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.28%, and is 29.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $10.76M and $7.51M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.35% and -61.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.34%).

6.0 institutions hold shares in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG), with institutional investors hold 1.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.06M, and float is at 10.59M with Short Float at 9.07%. Institutions hold 0.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT FINANCIAL LP with over 44329.0 shares valued at $17000.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2455 of the ILAG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is UBS GROUP AG with 43864.0 shares valued at $17107.0 to account for 0.2429 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC which holds 32675.0 shares representing 0.1809 and valued at over $12743.0, while ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. holds 0.005 of the shares totaling 900.0 with a market value of $351.0.