Lincoln National Corp (LNC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) is 4.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.58 and a high of $39.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $33.06, the stock is -0.81% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -1.21% off its SMA200. LNC registered 1.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.5538 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.4647.

The stock witnessed a -5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.89%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has around 9783 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $18.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 4.34. Profit margin for the company is 6.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.87% and -17.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.83%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.25% this year

730.0 institutions hold shares in Lincoln National Corp (LNC), with institutional investors hold 77.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.70M, and float is at 168.73M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 76.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.71 million shares valued at $644.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.138 of the LNC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.27 million shares valued at $505.94 million to account for 9.5346 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.15 million shares representing 3.6033 and valued at over $191.2 million, while MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ holds 2.6789 of the shares totaling 4.57 million with a market value of $142.15 million.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kroll Brian, the company’s EVP, Head of Life & Annuities. SEC filings show that Kroll Brian sold 10,075 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 ’25 at a price of $33.10 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48743.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Woodroffe Sean (EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off) disposed off 43,622 shares at an average price of $32.78 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 154,102 shares of Lincoln National Corp (LNC).