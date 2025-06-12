LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) is 47.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LVWR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is 107.71% and 189.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock 69.84% off its SMA200. LVWR registered 0.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4546 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1863.

The stock witnessed a 540.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 213.22%, and is 25.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.91% over the week and 27.93% over the month.

LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $24.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -367.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 664.43% and -21.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.41%).

69.0 institutions hold shares in LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR), with institutional investors hold 18.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.57M, and float is at 8.99M with Short Float at 24.54%. Institutions hold 1.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 0.83 million shares valued at $6.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4071 of the LVWR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $1.64 million to account for 0.1057 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.0786 and valued at over $1.22 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 0.0569 of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.89 million.

LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11 ’25, Maraj Tralisa (Officer) Proposed Sale 25,000 shares at an average price of $8.60 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds shares of LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR).