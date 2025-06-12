Marriott International, Inc (MAR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is -4.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $204.55 and a high of $307.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $268.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98%.

Currently trading at $266.06, the stock is 0.25% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 1.59% off its SMA200. MAR registered 15.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $247.6996 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $261.89566.

The stock witnessed a -2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.13%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Marriott International, Inc (MAR) has around 418000 employees, a market worth around $72.87B and $25.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.30 and Fwd P/E is 23.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.07% and -13.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.73% this year

1899.0 institutions hold shares in Marriott International, Inc (MAR), with institutional investors hold 76.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.00M, and float is at 226.27M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 63.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.4 million shares valued at $4.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1383 of the MAR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.18 million shares valued at $3.67 billion to account for 5.3107 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.59 million shares representing 3.3543 and valued at over $2.32 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 2.8428 of the shares totaling 8.12 million with a market value of $1.96 billion.

Marriott International, Inc (MAR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Capuano Anthony, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Capuano Anthony sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 ’25 at a price of $263.90 per share for a total of $3.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Breland Benjamin T. (CHRO & EVP, Global Ops. Serv.) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $270.21 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 20,724 shares of Marriott International, Inc (MAR).