MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) is 11.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.35 and a high of $26.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $26.54, the stock is 0.73% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 6.70% off its SMA200. MTG registered 26.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.3526 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.8726.

The stock witnessed a -0.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.43%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has around 555 employees, a market worth around $6.30B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.82 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 63.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.42% and -1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.49% this year

617.0 institutions hold shares in MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), with institutional investors hold 101.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.19M, and float is at 233.15M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 99.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.59 million shares valued at $788.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.7928 of the MTG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.49 million shares valued at $527.72 million to account for 9.2298 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 16.33 million shares representing 6.1531 and valued at over $351.8 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.7084 of the shares totaling 15.15 million with a market value of $326.37 million.

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miosi Salvatore A, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Miosi Salvatore A sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $26.04 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, Maggio Paula C (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $26.49 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 157,395 shares of MGIC Investment Corp (MTG).