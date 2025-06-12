rts logo

MIND Technology Inc (MIND) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MIND Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MIND) is -24.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIND stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -6.99% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -10.81% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. MIND registered 15.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.1304 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.8675.

The stock witnessed a -13.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.16%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

MIND Technology Inc (MIND) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $47.97M and $45.09M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.38% and -45.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.75%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.18% this year

43.0 institutions hold shares in MIND Technology Inc (MIND), with institutional investors hold 34.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.97M, and float is at 7.80M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 33.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 44840.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.7973 of the MIND Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BRIGHTON JONES LLC with 31654.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.5628 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 23225.0 shares representing 0.413 and valued at over $97545.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.2534 of the shares totaling 14249.0 with a market value of $59872.0.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.