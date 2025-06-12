MIND Technology Inc (MIND) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MIND Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MIND) is -24.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIND stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -6.99% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -10.81% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. MIND registered 15.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.1304 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.8675.

The stock witnessed a -13.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.16%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

MIND Technology Inc (MIND) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $47.97M and $45.09M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.38% and -45.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.75%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.18% this year

43.0 institutions hold shares in MIND Technology Inc (MIND), with institutional investors hold 34.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.97M, and float is at 7.80M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 33.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 44840.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.7973 of the MIND Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BRIGHTON JONES LLC with 31654.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.5628 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 23225.0 shares representing 0.413 and valued at over $97545.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.2534 of the shares totaling 14249.0 with a market value of $59872.0.