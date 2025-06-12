Moelis & Co (MC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) is -21.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.00 and a high of $82.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MC stock was last observed hovering at around $57.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $58.00, the stock is -0.57% and 4.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.28% off its SMA200. MC registered 7.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.3432 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.88435.

The stock witnessed a -4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.48%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Moelis & Co (MC) has around 1308 employees, a market worth around $4.68B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.57 and Fwd P/E is 20.53. Profit margin for the company is 13.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.40% and -30.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.77%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.71% this year

494.0 institutions hold shares in Moelis & Co (MC), with institutional investors hold 102.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.18M, and float is at 73.40M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 101.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.15 million shares valued at $463.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3015 of the MC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.15 million shares valued at $463.39 million to account for 11.2955 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 7.19 million shares representing 9.9658 and valued at over $408.84 million, while LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA holds 5.0209 of the shares totaling 3.62 million with a market value of $205.98 million.

Moelis & Co (MC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pilcher Ciafone Katherine, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Pilcher Ciafone Katherine sold 3,515 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 ’25 at a price of $74.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3934.0 shares.

Moelis & Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that Cantor Eric (Vice Chairman, MD) sold a total of 16,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $74.00 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the MC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19 ’25, SIMON JOSEPH (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,758 shares at an average price of $74.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 22,832 shares of Moelis & Co (MC).