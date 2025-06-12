New Big Money Means Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI) is 3.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.24 and a high of $43.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $42.36, the stock is -0.18% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 7.61% off its SMA200. FHI registered 29.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.6628 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.3657.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.48%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 0.84% over the month.

Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) has around 2072 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.60% and -3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.29%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.81% this year

454.0 institutions hold shares in Federated Hermes Inc (FHI), with institutional investors hold 85.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.10M, and float is at 75.44M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 81.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.8 million shares valued at $289.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.9988 of the FHI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.43 million shares valued at $277.33 million to account for 10.5397 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 5.53 million shares representing 6.9091 and valued at over $181.8 million, while FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 3.3719 of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $88.72 million.

Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) Insider Activity

Federated Hermes Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Uhlman Paul A (Vice President) sold a total of 6,057 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $42.14 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the FHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Germain Peter J (EVP, CLO & Sec.) disposed off 407 shares at an average price of $41.94 for $17068.0. The insider now directly holds 211,324 shares of Federated Hermes Inc (FHI).