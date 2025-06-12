New Big Money Means Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: FIHL) is -7.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.17 and a high of $21.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIHL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $16.69, the stock is -3.04% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.30% off its SMA200. FIHL registered 6.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.6518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.2601.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.85%, and is -6.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.49% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $2.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.46. Profit margin for the company is -0.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.78% and -21.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.62% this year

214.0 institutions hold shares in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL), with institutional investors hold 90.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.90M, and float is at 53.28M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 77.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVC MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS II LTD. with over 15.78 million shares valued at $257.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.4789 of the FIHL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with 9.8 million shares valued at $159.87 million to account for 8.3715 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PINE BROOK ROAD ADVISORS, L.P. which holds 7.21 million shares representing 6.1576 and valued at over $117.59 million, while TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. holds 6.1512 of the shares totaling 7.2 million with a market value of $117.47 million.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28 ’24, Strickle Jonathan (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,580 shares at an average price of $18.65 for $85417.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL).