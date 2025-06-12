New Big Money Means Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.99 and a high of $52.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLPI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $47.63, the stock is 2.08% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -3.35% off its SMA200. GLPI registered 9.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.4078 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.288277.

The stock witnessed a 2.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.26%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 0.96% over the month.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $13.09B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.87 and Fwd P/E is 15.30. Profit margin for the company is 49.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.80% and -9.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.79%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.37% this year

816.0 institutions hold shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), with institutional investors hold 100.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.83M, and float is at 262.89M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 95.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 37.79 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.9177 of the GLPI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 32.74 million shares valued at $1.48 billion to account for 12.0589 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 13.16 million shares representing 4.8477 and valued at over $595.04 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4098 of the shares totaling 11.97 million with a market value of $541.29 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Urdang E Scott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Urdang E Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 ’25 at a price of $50.89 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Demchyk Matthew (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 1,903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $51.99 per share for $98937.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41298.0 shares of the GLPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Demchyk Matthew (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,903 shares at an average price of $51.99 for $98944.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI).