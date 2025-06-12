New Big Money Means Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) is -17.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.45 and a high of $39.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $24.98, the stock is 1.19% and 5.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -15.23% off its SMA200. HOG registered -27.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.7556 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.4693.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.04%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $4.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.33 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 7.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.15% and -37.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.31%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.76% this year

531.0 institutions hold shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG), with institutional investors hold 97.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.24M, and float is at 120.51M with Short Float at 11.75%. Institutions hold 97.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.24 million shares valued at $443.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9222 of the HOG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with 11.6 million shares valued at $389.06 million to account for 8.6949 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.94 million shares representing 8.203 and valued at over $367.05 million, while FMR LLC holds 6.4286 of the shares totaling 8.58 million with a market value of $287.65 million.

Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mansfield Luke Christopher, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Mansfield Luke Christopher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 ’25 at a price of $25.96 per share for a total of $88264.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23555.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30 ’24, Sylvester Maryrose (Director) disposed off 4,278 shares at an average price of $32.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 17,687 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG).