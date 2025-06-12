New Big Money Means Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is -14.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.43 and a high of $168.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $134.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $134.37, the stock is 1.82% and 9.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. H registered -7.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.3022 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.8322.

The stock witnessed a -0.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.69%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $12.83B and $6.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.42 and Fwd P/E is 41.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.19% and -20.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.41%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.53% this year

591.0 institutions hold shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), with institutional investors hold 117.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.92M, and float is at 40.01M with Short Float at 16.95%. Institutions hold 113.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO INC /NY/ with over 5.41 million shares valued at $822.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.3552 of the H Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.2 million shares valued at $638.17 million to account for 4.1545 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.16 million shares representing 4.1114 and valued at over $631.56 million, while MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ holds 3.0057 of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $461.71 million.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, JNP 2010-PG Trust () disposed off 266,793 shares at an average price of $132.75 for $35.42 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).