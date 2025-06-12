New Big Money Means JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) is -51.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $17.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is 5.04% and -14.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -56.66% off its SMA200. JELD registered -71.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6162 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13675.

The stock witnessed a -9.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.19%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $337.78M and $3.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.28. Profit margin for the company is -9.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.10% and -77.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.49%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.42% this year

264.0 institutions hold shares in JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD), with institutional investors hold 99.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.22M, and float is at 83.17M with Short Float at 5.09%. Institutions hold 97.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with over 13.84 million shares valued at $186.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.2339 of the JELD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.5 million shares valued at $127.99 million to account for 11.1427 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 9.32 million shares representing 10.9308 and valued at over $125.55 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 10.9065 of the shares totaling 9.3 million with a market value of $125.27 million.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $4.26 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.25 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 ’25 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 25,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 ’25 and was made at $5.10 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.13 million shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23 ’25, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 2,856 shares at an average price of $5.10 for $14566.0. The insider now directly holds 13,111,295 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD).