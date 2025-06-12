rts logo

New Big Money Means JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) is -51.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $17.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is 5.04% and -14.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -56.66% off its SMA200. JELD registered -71.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6162 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13675.

The stock witnessed a -9.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.19%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $337.78M and $3.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.28. Profit margin for the company is -9.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.10% and -77.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.49%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.42% this year

264.0 institutions hold shares in JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD), with institutional investors hold 99.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.22M, and float is at 83.17M with Short Float at 5.09%. Institutions hold 97.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with over 13.84 million shares valued at $186.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.2339 of the JELD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.5 million shares valued at $127.99 million to account for 11.1427 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 9.32 million shares representing 10.9308 and valued at over $125.55 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 10.9065 of the shares totaling 9.3 million with a market value of $125.27 million.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $4.26 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.25 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 ’25 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 25,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 ’25 and was made at $5.10 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.13 million shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23 ’25, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 2,856 shares at an average price of $5.10 for $14566.0. The insider now directly holds 13,111,295 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.