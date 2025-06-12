New Big Money Means Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) is 16.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.34 and a high of $43.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KD stock was last observed hovering at around $40.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $40.37, the stock is 1.35% and 14.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 24.75% off its SMA200. KD registered 54.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.1312 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.36145.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.74%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $9.28B and $15.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.93. Profit margin for the company is 1.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.18% and -7.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.26%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.08% this year

898.0 institutions hold shares in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD), with institutional investors hold 81.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.70M, and float is at 225.19M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 80.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 26.76 million shares valued at $703.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6077 of the KD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 23.16 million shares valued at $609.32 million to account for 10.0474 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC which holds 8.96 million shares representing 3.8874 and valued at over $235.74 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 3.2022 of the shares totaling 7.38 million with a market value of $194.19 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khurana Vineet, the company’s SVP & Global Controller. SEC filings show that Khurana Vineet sold 26,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $39.14 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73278.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06 ’25, Khurana Vineet (SVP & Global Controller) disposed off 55,465 shares at an average price of $42.81 for $2.37 million. The insider now directly holds 43,877 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD).