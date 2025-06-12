New Big Money Means Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) is -9.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.11 and a high of $126.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $80.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $80.75, the stock is 3.50% and -10.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.44% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 1.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.7314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.49497.

The stock witnessed a 1.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.93%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has around 808 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.92 and Fwd P/E is 10.88. Profit margin for the company is 16.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.45% and -36.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.15% this year

696.0 institutions hold shares in Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH), with institutional investors hold 118.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.15M, and float is at 67.07M with Short Float at 11.92%. Institutions hold 115.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.6 million shares valued at $690.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3939 of the LNTH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.57 million shares valued at $607.45 million to account for 10.9084 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 3.33 million shares representing 4.8035 and valued at over $267.49 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.5908 of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $199.96 million.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McHugh Julie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McHugh Julie sold 5,192 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $81.62 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25962.0 shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that Marshall Robert J. Jr. (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 39,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $83.00 per share for $3.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88860.0 shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Blanchfield Paul (President) disposed off 6,599 shares at an average price of $79.65 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 111,792 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH).