New Big Money Means Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is 26.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.38 and a high of $104.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $96.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92%.

Currently trading at $94.51, the stock is -1.41% and 6.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 16.17% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered 83.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.7906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.351875.

The stock witnessed a 1.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.74%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $13.52B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.08 and Fwd P/E is 18.83. Profit margin for the company is 86.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.39% and -9.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.51%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.32% this year

549.0 institutions hold shares in Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK), with institutional investors hold 101.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.07M, and float is at 113.66M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 92.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.15 million shares valued at $611.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.7961 of the LBRDK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is UBS GROUP AG with 8.31 million shares valued at $455.54 million to account for 5.811 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P which holds 6.7 million shares representing 4.6882 and valued at over $367.52 million, while BARCLAYS PLC holds 4.5342 of the shares totaling 6.48 million with a market value of $355.44 million.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAFFEI GREGORY B, the company’s President/CEO. SEC filings show that MAFFEI GREGORY B sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 ’24 at a price of $79.74 per share for a total of $9.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.44 million shares.

Liberty Broadband Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 ’24 that MAFFEI GREGORY B (President/CEO) sold a total of 36,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 ’24 and was made at $77.47 per share for $2.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17 ’24, MAFFEI GREGORY B (President/CEO) disposed off 119,990 shares at an average price of $80.61 for $9.67 million. The insider now directly holds 1,560,256 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK).