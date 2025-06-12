New Big Money Means Methanex Corp (MEOH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Methanex Corp (NASDAQ: MEOH) is -29.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.46 and a high of $54.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEOH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73%.

Currently trading at $35.05, the stock is 5.36% and 11.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock -14.20% off its SMA200. MEOH registered -31.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.549 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.8496.

The stock witnessed a 1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.44%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Methanex Corp (MEOH) has around 1415 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.67% and -35.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.17%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year

283.0 institutions hold shares in Methanex Corp (MEOH), with institutional investors hold 82.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.40M, and float is at 66.26M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 82.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G PLC with over 13.03 million shares valued at $625.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.3308 of the MEOH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 7.67 million shares valued at $370.51 million to account for 11.388 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 4.79 million shares representing 7.1009 and valued at over $230.95 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.1801 of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $168.5 million.