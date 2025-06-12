New Big Money Means Monro Inc (MNRO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) is -37.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.19 and a high of $31.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNRO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03%.

Currently trading at $15.62, the stock is 5.95% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -27.54% off its SMA200. MNRO registered -37.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.3824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.5576.

The stock witnessed a 19.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.58%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Monro Inc (MNRO) has around 7360 employees, a market worth around $468.12M and $1.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.50. Profit margin for the company is -0.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.09% and -50.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.61%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.25% this year

261.0 institutions hold shares in Monro Inc (MNRO), with institutional investors hold 117.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.96M, and float is at 28.94M with Short Float at 15.31%. Institutions hold 115.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 4.7 million shares valued at $112.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7041 of the MNRO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.61 million shares valued at $86.21 million to account for 12.0783 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 2.65 million shares representing 8.8693 and valued at over $63.31 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4582 of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $31.82 million.