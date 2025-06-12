New Big Money Means Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) is 7.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.87 and a high of $39.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $36.72, the stock is -2.34% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 2.68% off its SMA200. ORI registered 26.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.6378 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.67585.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.63%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.17% over the month.

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $9.08B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.61. Profit margin for the company is 9.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.75% and -7.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.26% this year

778.0 institutions hold shares in Old Republic International Corp (ORI), with institutional investors hold 78.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.16M, and float is at 227.42M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 72.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 29.85 million shares valued at $922.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4453 of the ORI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 27.05 million shares valued at $835.85 million to account for 10.3721 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 12.44 million shares representing 4.7691 and valued at over $384.32 million, while VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC holds 4.4404 of the shares totaling 11.58 million with a market value of $357.83 million.

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONROE CAROLYN, the company’s SVP – Title Insurance. SEC filings show that MONROE CAROLYN sold 10,601 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $37.38 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35755.0 shares.

Old Republic International Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that LANGE JEFFREY (SVPUnderwriting & Distribution) sold a total of 8,117 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $37.41 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26355.0 shares of the ORI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, MONROE CAROLYN (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,601 shares at an average price of $37.38 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Old Republic International Corp (ORI).