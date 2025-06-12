New Big Money Means Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is 6.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.14 and a high of $30.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRGO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $27.37, the stock is 2.33% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 4.05% off its SMA200. PRGO registered 1.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.0906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.3058.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.40%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has around 8379 employees, a market worth around $3.76B and $4.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is -4.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.28% and -11.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.15%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.01% this year

454.0 institutions hold shares in Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), with institutional investors hold 106.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.20M, and float is at 136.81M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 105.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.81 million shares valued at $380.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.8024 of the PRGO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.98 million shares valued at $333.35 million to account for 9.4681 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 7.16 million shares representing 5.2244 and valued at over $183.94 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.9851 of the shares totaling 6.83 million with a market value of $175.51 million.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Insider Activity

Perrigo Company plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Parker Geoffrey M. (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $27.10 per share for $94850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23762.0 shares of the PRGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Janish Ronald Craig (EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO) disposed off 7,800 shares at an average price of $27.44 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 33,666 shares of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO).