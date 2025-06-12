New Big Money Means Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) is 3.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.75 and a high of $110.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $102.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $102.15, the stock is -0.84% and 3.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 7.87% off its SMA200. PLNT registered 50.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.6328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.6937.

The stock witnessed a 8.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.25%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has around 3806 employees, a market worth around $8.60B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.44 and Fwd P/E is 29.75. Profit margin for the company is 14.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.59% and -7.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.05% this year

575.0 institutions hold shares in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT), with institutional investors hold 117.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.84M, and float is at 83.39M with Short Float at 10.19%. Institutions hold 117.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.28 million shares valued at $756.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8445 of the PLNT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.33 million shares valued at $612.76 million to account for 9.5919 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 6.11 million shares representing 7.0402 and valued at over $449.75 million, while AMUNDI holds 4.8556 of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $311.65 million.

Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 ’25 at a price of $92.11 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17152.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05 ’24, Bode William (Div. President, U.S. Franchise) disposed off 4,641 shares at an average price of $100.14 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 22,063 shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT).