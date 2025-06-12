New Big Money Means Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE: RCI) is -11.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.18 and a high of $41.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $27.06, the stock is 2.82% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -14.34% off its SMA200. RCI registered -30.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.6798 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.59155.

The stock witnessed a 5.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.25%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $14.56B and $14.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.44 and Fwd P/E is 7.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.74% and -35.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.32%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.47% this year

474.0 institutions hold shares in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI), with institutional investors hold 71.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 426.89M, and float is at 379.87M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 63.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 32.18 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.0378 of the RCI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 24.95 million shares valued at $922.77 million to account for 4.6816 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ which holds 23.77 million shares representing 4.4589 and valued at over $936.29 million, while BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. holds 2.4553 of the shares totaling 13.09 million with a market value of $483.93 million.