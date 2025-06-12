New Big Money Means Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is 31.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.96 and a high of $58.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYAAY stock was last observed hovering at around $57.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $57.41, the stock is 4.06% and 15.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 24.33% off its SMA200. RYAAY registered 18.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.6298 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.176414.

The stock witnessed a 15.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.65%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has around 25952 employees, a market worth around $30.50B and $15.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.28 and Fwd P/E is 11.66. Profit margin for the company is 11.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.35% and -1.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.58%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.31% this year

436.0 institutions hold shares in Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY), with institutional investors hold 44.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.93M, and float is at 530.93M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 44.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 14.51 million shares valued at $1.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.1684 of the RYAAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 12.13 million shares valued at $1.41 billion to account for 2.6484 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ which holds 9.45 million shares representing 2.0638 and valued at over $1.1 billion, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 1.8646 of the shares totaling 8.54 million with a market value of $994.5 million.