New Big Money Means Sunlink Health Systems Inc (SSY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sunlink Health Systems Inc (AMEX: SSY) is 19.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $1.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 18.84% and 16.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 6.06% at the moment leaves the stock 19.31% off its SMA200. SSY registered 22.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9002 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8801.

The stock witnessed a 19.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.34%, and is 17.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -12.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.07% and -45.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.97%).

18.0 institutions hold shares in Sunlink Health Systems Inc (SSY), with institutional investors hold 22.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.04M, and float is at 4.75M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 15.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.6 of the SSY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 3.0933 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 1.9563 and valued at over $0.11 million, while WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 1.4943 of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $84171.0.