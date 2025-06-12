New Big Money Means Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) is -4.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.90 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

Currently trading at $58.73, the stock is 1.64% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -7.84% off its SMA200. TMHC registered 5.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.7418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.72785.

The stock witnessed a -3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.26%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.79. Profit margin for the company is 10.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.17% and -22.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.98% this year

607.0 institutions hold shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC), with institutional investors hold 103.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.53M, and float is at 97.67M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 100.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.14 million shares valued at $839.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.3501 of the TMHC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.16 million shares valued at $618.87 million to account for 10.5809 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 7.97 million shares representing 7.5512 and valued at over $441.67 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5986 of the shares totaling 4.85 million with a market value of $268.97 million.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Terracciano Joseph, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Terracciano Joseph sold 1,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 ’25 at a price of $60.75 per share for a total of $93373.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 ’25 that MERRITT DAVID C (Director) sold a total of 2,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 ’25 and was made at $63.98 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TMHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25 ’25, MERRITT DAVID C (Director) Proposed Sale 2,402 shares at an average price of $63.98 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC).