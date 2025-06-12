New Big Money Means Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is -56.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.66 and a high of $121.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCVX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76%.

Currently trading at $35.44, the stock is 5.04% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -54.38% off its SMA200. PCVX registered -50.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.6158 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.68568.

The stock witnessed a 12.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.61%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has around 414 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.13% and -70.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.53%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.44% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

452.0 institutions hold shares in Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX), with institutional investors hold 118.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.94M, and float is at 125.07M with Short Float at 10.56%. Institutions hold 117.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 16.17 million shares valued at $1.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.788 of the PCVX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.94 million shares valued at $750.56 million to account for 8.477 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.8 million shares representing 8.3552 and valued at over $739.77 million, while JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC holds 7.5637 of the shares totaling 8.87 million with a market value of $669.72 million.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eydelman Mikhail, the company’s SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC. SEC filings show that Eydelman Mikhail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $70.74 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41620.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Wassil Jim (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $73.27 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 154,931 shares of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX).