New Big Money Means VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) is -72.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VYNE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -11.31% and -31.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -57.17% off its SMA200. VYNE registered -59.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.152445.

The stock witnessed a -26.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.17%, and is -6.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $15.36M and $0.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6972.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.31% and -78.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.59%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.62% this year

45.0 institutions hold shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE), with institutional investors hold 51.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.96M, and float is at 13.61M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 47.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 1.39 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.2742 of the VYNE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with 1.39 million shares valued at $2.75 million to account for 3.2742 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CITADEL ADVISORS LLC which holds 1.21 million shares representing 2.8438 and valued at over $2.39 million, while DSC ADVISORS, L.P. holds 1.6354 of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $1.37 million.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEPORE PATRICK G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEPORE PATRICK G bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 ’25 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $43800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51472.0 shares.